✖

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall are preparing to release their upcoming album, The Marfa Tapes, on May 7, and the trio shared the first song from the project on Friday, March 5. "In His Arms" is a classic country song about longing to be with the person you love and wondering what they're up to, with Lambert taking the lead as Randall plays guitar and harmonizes along with Ingram.

"Is he playing in some house band in Dallas? / Is he breaking horses in San Anton? / Is he all alone in the neon lights? / I wish I was in his arms tonight," Lambert sings. "Is he praying for rain out in West Texas? / Is he lost in the Marfa lights? / Is he out there looking for me / Wishing I was in his arms tonight? / I wish I was in his arms tonight."

Marfa is a tiny town in Texas that Lambert, Ingram and Randall have previously visited together, and the trio recorded The Marfa Tapes during a five-day stretch in November with nothing more than a pair of microphones and an acoustic guitar. "I’ll never forget pulling into Marfa that first night at 4 a.m.," Lambert said in a statement. "The stars were like nothing I’d ever seen before, just this endless blanket hanging so low you could reach up and touch them. I immediately understood why this place was so special."

Randall added, "There’s no TV, no radio, nothing to do out there but pour a cocktail, sit around the campfire, and talk. Eventually, that just inevitably leads to songs. There’s no pressure to write, but most of the time, the three of us can’t seem to help ourselves."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

On Thursday, Lambert shared the track list for the album along with a slideshow of Polaroid photos documenting the creation of the project, which includes Lambert, Randall and Ingram's previous collaborations "Tin Man" and "Tequila Does," as well as a version of "Amazing Grace." "There’s something singular that happens in that moment of collaboration and creation, something you can never really recreate in the studio," Ingram shared. "Our hope with this album was to share a little bit of that magic with people." See the album's full track list below.

1. "In His Arms"

2. "I Don't Like It"

3. "The Wind's Just Gonna Blow"

4. "Am I Right or Amarillo"

5. "Waxahachie"

6. "Homegrown Tomatoes"

7. "Breaking a Heart"

8. "Ghost"

9. "Geraldene

10. "We'll Always Have the Blues"

11. "Tin Man"

12. "Two Step Down to Texas"

13. "Anchor"

14. "Tequila Does"

15. "Amazing Grace (West Texas)"