Miranda Lambert Reflects on End of Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour

It’s a wrap for Miranda Lambert and her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. The 36-year-old played her final show on Saturday, Nov. 23, sharing photos of the evening on social media, while also giving a shout-out to her longtime band leader, Scotty Wray, brother of country music singer Collin Raye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Nov 24, 2019 at 7:31pm PST

“Final weekend of the [Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour],” Lambert posted. “This was one of my favorite tours I’ve ever done. Thank you to the band/crew for working so hard and most importantly to the girls for the friendship and inspiration. And Scotty Wray happy bday!!! 18 years playing music together! I love you dearly. Thanks to all the amazing country music fans who came out to hang with us. We love yun’s.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lambert took all female acts out on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. Lambert’s Pistol Annies trio joined her for all of the shows, along with a rotating list of opening acts that included Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Elle King, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.

For Lambert’s upcoming Wildcard Tour, which kicks off in January, Lambert chose Cody Johnson and LANCO, returning to male artists she chose more for their sound than their gender.

“I am excited because this whole tour was all females, and the next tour is all guys,” Lambert told CMT. “Gotta keep it interesting.”

“[Johnson] is just country and I love country music, like stone-cold country,” she continued. “And then LANCO, I saw at a festival in Canada last summer. I watched their show, it was in the afternoon, and it was just so energetic.”

Lambert will also be joined by the Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum on select dates, making all but LANCO Texas-based artists, which is what Lambert wanted.

“I guess I was feeling a little bit nostalgic and I might attribute that to one thing which is the song ‘Tequilas Does,‘” she said of a song from her Wildcard record. “Because it’s kind of got me reminiscing about where I started. When I sing it every night, it puts me right back on the stage at Gruene Hall. I love that emotion, so I think I got a little nostalgic, so I’ve got all these Texans on the road with me.”

Find upcoming tour dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer