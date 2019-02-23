Miranda Lambert’s Police Officer Husband Brendan McLoughlin Reassigned Due to Newfound Fame

On Feb. 16, Miranda Lambert announced on Instagram that she had married Brendan McLoughlin, an officer with the New York Police Department. E! News shared that the pair tied the knot on Jan. 26, and PEOPLE reports that the couple met in New York City in November 2018.

After Lambert’s announcement, McLoughlin has been receiving a major amount of media attention, so much so that he’s reportedly been reassigned. The officer is a member of the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan, which means he patrols the area in and around Times Square on foot.

According to TMZ, he’s temporarily being moved to a “more covert position” because of the media attention he’s been getting on the job, seeing as how Times Square is a heavily photographed and trafficked area. McLoughlin will reportedly be placed on driver duty, which means he drives his superiors to their destinations.

TMZ added that on Monday, a major TV news outlet visited the front steps of the NYPD’s Midtown South Precinct office attempting to speak with McLoughlin. He did not engage and the outlet was turned away, but the visit reportedly factored into the decision to temporarily reassign McLoughlin.

The police officer met Lambert when the singer was in the Big Apple with her group, the Pistol Annies, and appeared on the Nov. 2 episode of Good Morning America. The show is taped in Times Square, and McLoughlin occasionally provides crowd control and security for the show. The trio later performed at The Town Hall, which is a few blocks away.

Though Lambert and McLoughlin are married, they are reportedly not yet living together, as Lambert is based in Nashville and McLoughlin is remaining in New York with the NYPD.

Lambert announced the marriage with a pair of photos from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me,” she wrote, adding the hashtag, “the one.”

Soon after the announcement, the couple was photographed strolling the streets of New York City, holding hands and wearing wedding bands.

“She was between projects and I think she had a lot of time, and she met somebody who sparked with her,” a source told PEOPLE of Lambert. “Miranda has spent the last couple of years dating — she’s been out there, she’s been rocking and she’s been living the life of a single superstar.”

Three days after McLoughlin met Lambert, his ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger gave birth to his child.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mirandalambert