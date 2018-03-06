Pistol Annies Reunite During Miranda Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour

Miranda Lambert‘s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour saw a few special guests on March 2 and 3, with Lambert’s Pistol Annies bandmates Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe joining Lambert on stage for a reunion weekend.

The trio took the stage to sing two songs each night — “Hell on Heels” and “Takin’ Pills” — delighting fans with the unexpected surprise.

In clips from the shows, the group sounds pitch perfect, with the crowd singing along just as enthusiastically.

The tour stops took place in Knoxville, Tennessee and Cleveland, Ohio, though Monroe had joined Lambert on stage on March 1 in Lexington, Kentucky to sing “Heart Like Mine.”

Pistol Annies released their debut album Hell on Heels, in 2011, following that with Annie Up in 2013.

Lambert previously dropped hints about an Annies reunion during an interview with The Highway’s Storme Warren.

The singer revealed that while the trio has been working on new music, fans shouldn’t count on an album anytime soon.

“Well, we’re not close yet,” Lambert said, though she said the trio are working on material.

“Literally the other night I had a song that kind of just came out of the air to me, and I sent a verse and a chorus to the girls,” she said. “I sent them half a song, and within three minutes, I had a whole song. They both sent me a verse back. And it was like, ‘And, we’re back.’ We’re very much in the spirit of the Annies right now.”

Lambert will wrap up her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour at the end of March, and Monroe will release her upcoming album, Sparrow, in April. Still, Lambert said in the interview that she hoped to have new Annies music written in 2018.

In January, Lambert used Instagram to share that she was working on new music for the group.

“I sing (and write ….and drink) in the shower,” she wrote. “#andsoitbegins#music #maybepistolannies.”

