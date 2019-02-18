Miranda Lambert Performs on ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’ Before Secret Wedding

Miranda Lambert was among the stars paying tribute to Elvis Presley during NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute Sunday as part of Pistol Annies. The special was filmed months before her secret wedding to Brendan McLoughlin.

Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley sang “Love Me” during the tribute to Presley’s ’68 Comeback Special, which was hosted by Lambert’s ex-husband Blake Shelton. Notably, Shelton did not introduce the trio’s performance.

The performance, which was filmed in Los Angeles in October, drew praise from viewers on Twitter.

“Great version of ‘Love Me,’” one person wrote.

“Wow. Y’all were fabulous,” added another fan.

“Elvis’ ‘Love Me’ by @PistolAnnies on the #ElvisAllStarTribute was so beautiful,” another fan wrote.

The special was filmed a few weeks before the trio released their third album, Interstate Gospel. It was the first album since 2013. Their next major performance is scheduled for April 1, when they take the stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for Loretta Lynn’s birthday show.

The Elvis special aired the same weekend Lambert shocked her fans by announcing she secretly married McLoughlin, a New York City Police officer. It is still not clear when the wedding took place, but a rep for the singer told PEOPLE it happened “a while ago.”

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” Lambert tweeted. She added a heart emoji and the hashtag “the one.”

Lambert announced the wedding just days after she was involved in an altercation at a Nashville restaurant on Feb. 10. After her friend and a woman’s husband got into an argument, Lambert reportedly dumped a salad on the woman’s head.

Lambert was previously married to Shelton for four years until their divorce in 2015.

The Elvis tribute show also included performances from Shawn Mendes, Keith Urban, Post Malone, John Fogerty, Ed Sheeran, Kelsea Ballerini, Jennifer Lopez, Darius Rucker, Alessia Cara, Mac Davis, John Legend, Little Big Town, Adam Lambert, Yolanda Adams, Dierks Bentley and Josh Groban. The show ended with “If I Can Dream,” during which Underwood, Post, Mendes, Rucker and Shelton were accompanied by a Presley recording.

