Miranda Lambert Opens up About Unexpected ‘Way Too Pretty for Prison’ Inspiration

Miranda Lambert is opening up about the unexpected inspiration for “Way Too Pretty for Prison,” the latest song she dropped from her upcoming Wildcard album. The song, which Lambert sings with Maren Morris, was inspired by a late night with Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, which became the subject of one of the most talked about songs from her next record.

“Karen Fairchild and I were having a wine night to talk about The Bandwagon Tour, and I always tell my friends, ‘Don’t leave if you’ve been drinking, because you’re way too pretty for prison,’” Lambert said in a statement. “She got a ride home at the end of the night, and the next day I had a write with The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose).

“I was telling them about our night, and that conversation, and they said, ‘Well that’s what we’re writing today,’” she continued. “I’m so glad Maren joined me on singing this song. She sang her a–– off and it was so fun to have her in the studio.”

Lambert also discussed the comedic song on social media, praising Morris again for her delivery on the tune.

This song was inspired by a wine night I had w/ @karenfairchild. I always tell people, “don’t leave if you’ve been drinking, cause you’re way too pretty for prison.” The Love Junkies & I turned that into a song & @marenmorris sang her ass off on it

Listen: https://t.co/lBHgTze9Pv pic.twitter.com/mPNoRU74XI — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 26, 2019

“Way Too Pretty for Prison” is one of several songs Lambert has released from Wildcard, including “Locomotive,” “Mess With My Head,” “Bluebird” and her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

“I always have a little bit of cheeky sarcasm in my songs and records,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “I feel like I missed that a little bit on The Weight of These Wings. And I also needed to have fun. There were some fun moments on The Weight of These Wings, but just that whole portion of my life and art was not the funnest time. With this one I just wanted to cut loose a little bit and get back to the me that was willing to have fun with it and make fun of myself.”

