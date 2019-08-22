Miranda Lambert Opens up About Ending ACM Awards Winning Streak to Kacey Musgraves

Miranda Lambert ended her winning streak at the ACM Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year in April, with Kacey Musgraves upsetting Lambert’s lengthy run. Lambert, who is the most-awarded artist in history, won in the category nine years in a row, and was nominated again this year, with Musgraves walking away with the title. Although Lambert will likely reclaim the category again – and again – the Texas native was happy to pass the torch to someone else.

“I’m fine with it,” Lambert told The Morning Call. “I’m thankful that I’ve had all the wins that I’ve had and also happy to pass the torch to someone else who’s out there doing just the same amount of work that I’m doing.”

“I’m appreciative and it’s nice to be nominated and of course it’s nice to win,” she added, “but I feel like spreading the love is more important than taking home a trophy.”

Lambert’s nine wins topped a record previously held by one of Lambert’s musical idols, Reba McEntire.

“Which is insane,” Lambert said about the career achievement. “I mean, maybe only in the ACMs. I’ll never surpass Reba.”

More than nominations for awards, Lambert is focused on her new album, Wildcard, and her upcoming Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, with a slew of female opening acts, including her own Pistol Annies trio, who will join Lambert for the entire tour.

“I’m such a fan of the Pistol Annies,” Lambert gushed about the trio she shares with Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe. “I’m in it, but I’m just like giddy about it ’cause those two girls are like my sisters. And when we get together and write songs about our lives and then people respond, it just means the world … It’s a passion project for sure.”

Lambert’s Wildcard, out Nov. 1, marks the first time in Lambert’s successful career that she switched producers, changing from Frank Liddell to Jay Joyce for her seventh record.

“It was a scary change,” Lambert confessed “I kind of gave him the reins and just said, ‘Push me. Push me out of my comfort zone.’ And he did. He kind of found the initial kind of getting back to me, what I wanted to do. But then he also was able push me. So I’m really proud of it and proud of working with someone new.”

Pre-order Wildcard, and find tour dates, at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz