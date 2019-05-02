Miranda Lambert Shares New Idyllwind Photo Showing How ‘Tough’ She Really Is

Miranda Lambert is showing off a few items from her Idyllwind fashion line in a new post on social media, with a telling caption to the latest photo.

“Life is tough, but so are you,” she wrote, tagging both her company Idyllwind and Boot Barn, where her products are sold.

The 35-year-old recently opened up about her Idyllwind brand, revealing how nervous she was to launch a new business venture.

“I had started riding horses at the age of 30,” Lambert told Page Six Style. “I had never ridden a horse before in my life — it was fun and a bit scary at the same time. When thinking about naming the brand and what this clothing line meant to me, it was all about taking risks, being brave and trying something new, and that was represented in my life on horseback at the time, so the name Idyllwind seemed perfect.”

Lambert believes that women of all ages and lifestyles can find something that suits them from her collection, but all of it is authentically her.

“Idyllwind is an extension of me, who I am, and my music,” Lambert explained. “It has a vintage Western vibe with an edge; it definitely reflects my personal style. It is inspired by what I enjoy doing, what I do when I am on my off time. I am usually in a T-shirt and cutoffs wearing some cute boots.”

Lambert, who just enjoyed some time in the Big Apple with her new husband, New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin, is also celebrating another one of her passions, besides music. The singer is honoring the tenth year of her MuttNation Foundation with the MuttNation March at CMA Fest in Nashville in June.

We are THRILLED to announce we’ll be kicking off our annual adoption drive at #CMAfest with @mirandalambert and the 2019 MuttNation March! Bring your pup(s) and walk with us to celebrate 10 Years of MuttNation! 💗 #muttnationmarch Sign up here: https://t.co/BfYa0TAyyE pic.twitter.com/jRfumUfsj5 — Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation (@MuttNation) April 24, 2019

“Singing about country music is definitely my passion, but I get to combine my passions this week,” Lambert said in the video she shared. “I just believe in it 100 percent, and I will put whatever I have behind it.”

Photo Credit: Getty/ Rich Fury/ACMA2019