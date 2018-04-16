What Is Miranda Lambert’s Net Worth

Miranda Lambert has been a major force in country music ever since the release of her debut album, Kerosene, and she has the awards and net worth to prove it.

She is one of country music’s top-selling and most awarded artists, and her success has added up to a pretty hefty net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lambert is worth $45 million, in large part due to her successful music career.

After releasing seven studio albums and scoring five No. 1 singles, Lambert has become one of the most recognizable names in the genre, though her path to stardom was not easy.

Born in Longview, Texas, Lambert starred in a series of musical talent contests and did a bit of acting work on the teen comedy Slap Her She’s French before her career was jump-started when she became a finalist on Nashville Star in 2003. Signing with Epic Records, her 2005 debut album Kerosene reached No. 1 on the US Country chart and went Platinum in the U.S. with four Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Song charts.

Since then, Lambert has gone on to release six more studio albums and score an accolade of No. 1 singles.

Most recently, Lambert marked a major milestone and made history, the singer officially becoming the most awarded artist in ACM history.

Lambert hit the milestone when she won Song of the Year for “Tin Man” during the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, bringing her total trophy count to 30 and breaking the tie she held with Brooks & Dunn.

The “Keeper of the Flame” singer later broke her own record when she won Female Vocalist of the Year, beating out Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Reba McEntire for the honor and moving her record up to 31 wins.

Her win in that category helped her set a different record — even before Sunday’s ceremony, Lambert had won Female Vocalist of the Year more times than any other artist. Her most recent win is her ninth, extending her streak once again.

“I just always try to live in the moment I’m in, and then make myself better, and try to be better every other time,” Lambert shared with PopCulture.com backstage at the ACM Awards. “I try to reinvent and try to be a better writer, and a better singer, and a better performer, and just a better person all around, I guess, and so I don’t dwell on any of the past.”

Lambert’s most recent album, The Weight of These Wings, was released in 2016, and the singer has toured extensively to promote the set. She recently concluded her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour and will next hit the road on a co-headlining trek with Little Big Town on the Bandwagon Tour in July.