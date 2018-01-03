Miranda Lambert Reveals Why She Chose Jon Pardi As Her Opening Act

Jon Pardi has found a friend in Miranda Lambert. The “Tin Man” singer invited Pardi to join her as the opening act on her upcoming Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, which kicks off on Jan. 18.

“When I lived in Oklahoma, they played him all the time on our Red Dirt stations,” Lambert tells Rare Country, “so that’s sort of how I heard him. I had never met him, really. Now, we’ve met and talked. He’s such a sweet guy. He’s just doing his thing. He seems really fun. I think it’s going to be a great tour.”

Pardi is certainly a fan of Lambert as well, calling her “awesome” and a “great songwriter.”

“She knows exactly who she is and she knows exactly what she wants to do,” boasts Pardi. “She doesn’t take any sh– from nobody. She’s a true Texan. As an artist who knows who I am, I totally respect her and all she does, from the singles she releases to the songs she writes. I recorded a song that her and Eric Church wrote for the next record, and I am still begging her to sing with me, so we will see. I love Miranda. She is a genuine, great artist.”

In addition to Pardi, Lambert will utilize a rotating list of opening acts, including Brent Cobb, Turnpike Troubadours, The Steel Woods, Sunny Sweeney, Ashley McBryde and Charlie Worsham.

“All the opening acts are my friends and bands that I love,” Lambert explains. “So, I get the best of both worlds. I get to hang out with Lucie Silvas and also watch Lucie Silvas onstage. It’s going to be really cool. We have different opening acts for every weekend almost. So, it’s fun.”

The tour, which opens in Greenville, S.C., is scheduled to run through March 24. Dates can be found on Lambert’s website.