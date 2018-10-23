Miranda Lambert, Jennifer Aniston Appear on Dolly Parton’s ‘Dumplin’ Soundtrack

The list of songs and artists on the Dumplin’ soundtrack has just been announced, with Miranda Lambert and Jennifer Aniston both appearing on the record. Dolly Parton served as the executive producer of the soundtrack, and co-wrote six of the 12 songs with Linda Perry, re-recording some of her previous hits as well.

Lambert sings a song called, “Dumb Blonde,” while bluegrass stars Rhonda Vincent and Alison Krauss duet on a song called, “If We Don’t.” Aniston, who stars in the film as a former beauty queen and mother, Rosie, whose overweight daughter enters a beauty pageant her mother is in charge of, sings “Push & Pull.”

Aniston previously hinted she might appear on the soundtrack, thanks to the persuasion of Parton.

“She’s actually doing the music,” Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres of Parton on The Ellen Show. “It’s a beautiful, young, coming of age movie. We had a dinner at my house with her a couple weeks ago, like a five-hour dinner that was incredible. She sang ‘9 to 5’ on her nails, which I didn’t know was a thing. She wrote it on her nails.”

“Our Music Supervisor was there, and they were talking about what the music would be, and the arrangements, and when and where and how,” she continued. “I said, ‘I would love to be on one of those tracks, or however you say it.’ And Dolly was like, ‘Oh yeah. OK, darling.’ I was sort of kidding.”

Parton clearly wasn’t, as Aniston found out when she got the schedule for what day she was supposed to sing “Push & Pull.”

“Literally last week we got this email from Sony that was a schedule for the recordings, and there’s ‘Jen and Dolly, 12 to 1:30 on Tuesday,’” Aniston continued. “I was like, ‘This has got to be a joke. I’m not singing with Dolly Parton on an album that’s going to be heard by hopefully millions of people. I’m still up in the air on whether or not I should do it.”

See a complete list of songs and artists below. Dumplin’ will be released on Netflix, along with in select theaters, on Dec. 7.

Dumplin’ Track List:

1. “Here I Am” (with Sia)

2. “Holdin’ on to You” (with Elle King)

3. “Girl in the Movies”

4. “Red Shoes”

5. “Why” (with Mavis Staples)

6. “Dumb Blonde” (with Miranda Lambert)

7. “Here You Come Again” (with Willa Amai)

8. “Who”

9. “Push & Pull” (with Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald)

10. “If We Don’t” (with Rhonda Vincent and Alison Krauss)

11. “Two Doors Down” (with Macy Gray featuring Dorothy)

12. “Jolene” (New String Version)

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer