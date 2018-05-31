Miranda Lambert to Launch Idyllwind Fashion Line

Miranda Lambert is opening up about the launch her own fashion line, Idyllwind, in partnership with Boot Barn. The line, which will include clothing, footwear and accessories, will also boast Lambert’s eclectic style.

“It has a vintage vibe with a fashion edge,” Lambert explains to Yahoo! Lifestyle. “We wanted to build something comfortable with great quality — clothes and boots you can wear on the road, hanging out and a few showstoppers for going out, too.”

Lambert, who will head out on the road this summer for her co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, created the line for the everyday woman, not celebrities or rich people.

“I always loved the way clothes can express the women underneath — how it makes them feel and move,” says Lambert. “I wanted to create a brand of products that made women feel badass while doing ordinary or extraordinary things … All types — country girls, city girls — it’s really about attitude.”

As for her own style, when she’s not on stage or on a red carpet, Lambert prefers to be comfortable

“I am a jeans, T-shirt, cowboy boots kind of gal,” reveals the singer, “but I also like my cozy clothes for lounging around the farm.”

The most-awarded artist in country music hopes to follow in the footsteps of another country music icon, in her fashion and her life: Dolly Parton.

“She is who she is,” says Lambert, “and wears what she loves and owns her style like no other woman I know.”

Called “A lifestyle brand for all the confident, adventurous, perfectly imperfect badass women,” Lambert has revealed a few early pieces on the line’s Instagram page.

Lambert isn’t the only country artist to have her own fashion line. Carrie Underwood has Callia, and Reba McEntire has her own line at Dillard’s department store.

The Texan recently released the video for her latest single, “Keeper of the Flame.” The song is the third single from her 2016 The Weight of These Wings record.

“I just wanted to tell a story,” she says of the songs on the album. “I was kind of wrapped up in a tabloid frenzy, and that’s completely the opposite of who I am. I’m a pretty private person. I wanted to tell my side of the story and use the emotions of going through something hard in your life. I think I achieved that.”

Lambert has a few fairs and festivals on her calendar in June, before The Bandwagon Tour launches in July. Find dates and venue information at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/idyllwind