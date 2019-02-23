Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Is Reportedly New Dad to a 3-Month-Old

Miranda Lambert’s secret wedding reportedly gave her more than a new husband.

The “Keeper of the Flame” singer surprised everyone when she posted two photos from her wedding to Brendan McLoughlin on Saturday, which reportedly took place a while ago.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert wrote on social media, alongside two sweet photos from their special day. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for… me.”

But since news broke about Lambert’s wedding, fans have been aching to learn more about her new mysterious beau, with a source revealing that the NYPD police officer recently became a father.

According to PEOPLE, McLoughlin, 28, has a child from a previous relationship. Some comments on social media revealed the baby was born in November 2018, meaning that Lambert is reportedly a new step mom.

McLoughlin appears to work as a police officer in the New York Police Department’s Midtown South Precinct.

Lambert’s new husband also appears to focus on his fitness, as another tweet shows him holding up a trophy for winning a 5K race.

“Officer McLoughlin wins 1st place for [NYPD] Keith Ferguson Memorial 5k Brooklyn Bridge Run!” The tweet read.

The news of Lambert and McLoughlin’s wedding shocked many fans of the singer, who took to social media to express their thoughts about the unexpected union.

“This made my whole life….my heart is so full for you…you are an amazing woman and deserve happiness,” another user commented. “And girl you are beaming.”

In the photos shared by Lambert, the singer smiles as she leans up against McLoughlin, while the second image shows the police officer holding her hips in the middle of the open field.

Lambert, 35, was previously married to country star Blake Shelton before they divorced in July 2015 after four years of marriage. Since then she had been romantically linked to Anderson East and Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker.

The singer seems to have been caught in a whirlwind romance out of the spotlight, as she told press she was “happily single” back in August 2018.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert told The Tennessean.

“You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts,” she added.

