Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Needs to Remain in New York City

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are officially husband and wife, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be moving into the same residence — or even the same state — any time soon.

McLoughlin is a New York City police officer, and although he has been reassigned to a different job, currently driving around superiors due to his newfound fame, he will still have to remain in New York City if he wants to remain employed.

According to a report by PEOPLE, the New York City Police Department requires that officers have a valid New York state driver’s license, and live in one of the city’s five boroughs, or in Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland, Westchester, Putnam or Orange counties. In other words, McLoughlin will not be able to move to Lambert’s sprawling 400-acre estate and commute to his job.

Lambert and McLoughlin reportedly met in New York City on Nov. 2, when Lambert and fellow Pistol Annies members Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe were in the Big Apple to perform on Good Morning America. Sparks apparently flew between the superstar and the cop. Lambert, who also performed in New York City with Pistol Annies that same night, struck up a romance with McLoughlin, even though he had just welcomed a child from another relationship.

Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot on Jan. 26, but it wasn’t until Feb. 16 that the singer announced she had tied the knot.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Lambert shared on social media. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. [heart emoji] #theone”

The romance was a surprise for everyone, including likely Lambert, who only a few months before they met, declared she was happily single. Lambert, who divorced Blake Shelton in 2015, was previously linked to singer-songwriter Anderson East, and Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert tells The Tennessean. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Lambert can spend at least a little time getting used to city life. Her next scheduled appearance is at April 1, at Loretta Lynn’s All-Star Birthday Celebration. Lambert will likely head to Las Vegas later that week, since she is once again nominated for an ACM Award for Female Vocalist of the Year, a title she has held for the past eight years.

