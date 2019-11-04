Miranda Lambert Is Grateful for ‘Whole New World’ in New York City After Marrying Brendan McLoughlin

When Miranda Lambert married New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin, it meant that the two would be dividing their time between her farm in Tennessee and the bustling life of the Big Apple. While the difference between their two hometowns couldn’t be more drastic, the “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer actually enjoys both, for entirely different reasons.

“I love the city. My heart is in Texas and Tennessee, but my husband has opened my eyes to a whole new world,” Lambert told PEOPLE. “I’ve been to New York so many times, but I’ve only worked. I’ve never just gotten to like hang out and wander the city and really take in what that is, good and bad. There’s these crazy awesome rock bars and graffiti. I really enjoy it.”

Not that she wants to trade her rural life for a full-time urban residence. The 35-year-old acknowledges that New York City comes with its challenges as well, which she is usually ready to escape after a while.

“It does drain your energy,” Lambert said. “Spending a lot of time [in New York City] I start to get anxiety and stress, and go, ‘Okay, that’s three days. No more sirens. I’m good’ … That’s why going back to the farm refuels me. When I was younger, I used to thrive on more noise and more going and more people. It’s opposite now. I need the quiet versus the noise.”

Lambert finds solace in her farm, which remains the place she feels most at home.

“I’ve got bunnies and horses and dogs, cats, and I just can wear no makeup and be in the same clothes for three days,” she added. “They don’t care. It’s just really a place where I can regroup.”

Lambert was influenced by both her husband and New York City when writing and recording songs for Wildcard, out now.

“I definitely think whatever’s going on in my life is reflected in my music all the time,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “The best part of country music in general though, we tell our stories no matter what they are. So having some happier, more hopeful songs on this record is definitely a reflection of getting happy in life.”

Lambert will wrap up her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour later this month, and then enjoy some time off before she kicks off her Wildcard Tour in January. Find tour dates, and purchase Wildcard, at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin