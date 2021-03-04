Miranda Lambert Is Getting Her Own Bar in Downtown Nashville

✖

Miranda Lambert will become the first female country artist to have their name attached to a bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville, with Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa set to open in 2021. Lambert's bar will be located at 308 Broadway.

"In true Miranda Lambert fashion, the two-time Grammy Award winning artist will make history in 2021 by partnering with TC Restaurant Group to become the first female country star to have a bar and restaurant on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee," TC Restaurant Group said in a statement to the Nashville Business Journal. "TC Restaurant Group and Miranda Lambert are excited to release more details in the coming week."

A Metro permit shows that the 17,400-square-foot building is undergoing interior renovations to the existing restaurant/bar space including the addition of a mezzanine and two restrooms to the second floor. The "bar areas and finishes" are also being upgraded.

Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa will join a number of other artist-fronted establishments on Lower Broadway including Luke Bryan's bar, Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, Florida Georgia Line's FGL House, Blake Shelton's Ole Red, Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, John Rich's Redneck Riviera and Alan Jackson's AJ's Good Time Bar.

TC Restaurant Group’s portfolio includes Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, FGL House, Tequila Cowboy, Wanna B’s Karaoke Bar, Luigi’s City Pizza, Sun Diner and It’s a Nashville Thing, Y’all Gift Shop. In 2018, the Nashville Business Journal polled music industry professionals asking which female artist they would like to see open a bar, and Lambert won with 36 percent of the vote.

Lambert has had plenty of time to help out with plans for her new establishment over the past year, though she's also released some new music and done some traveling with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. In February, the Texas native teamed with Elle King for the release of King's "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," and in December, she joined frequent collaborator Luke Dick on Dick's "Polyester."

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Storme Warren Show, Lambert opened up about the past year with her husband, sharing that she thinks "it was really good." "We didn't date very long before we got married," reflected the singer. "And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other. Because it was just us two with no distraction at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong."