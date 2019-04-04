Miranda Lambert Has Fans Braced for Pregnancy Announcement With Cryptic ‘Coming Soon’ Post

Miranda Lambert had fans speculating about a possibly pregnancy announcement with a cryptic “coming soon” post on social media.

The country music star shared a brief video on Facebook Thursday, showing a sign lighting up with the words “coming soon” on it. She included no caption beyond a smirking emoji. Notably, the “g” in “coming” was in pink, while the rest of the letters are in black.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans on Instagram theorized that the 35-year-old is pregnant.

“G is in pink….wonder if she’s pregnant,” One Instagram user wrote.

“Sign is pink, the G is pink…. total preggers,” another wrote.

“Why do most people think it’s baby news? it’s roadside bars an pink guitars! that’s why the g is pink,” one Lambert fan wrote, referring to the name of Lambert’s 2015 tour.

“She’s definitely having a baby!! The pink G is for a baby girl!!!” another insisted.

The news that something is coming follows Lambert’s surprise announcement after Valentine’s Day in February that she tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin. The New York City Police Officer welcomed a baby with ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger in November. Lambert, who was previously married to Blake Shelton, does not have any children.

A source close to Lambert told Entertainment Tonight in February that Lambert wants to have children with McLoughlin.

“We’ve never, ever seen her so happy and think she’s finally found her one and only,” the source said. “Miranda and Brendan both want kids. [She] never felt ready to have children until she met Brendan and now she’s excited to be a stepmom. She even says it’s great practice for when she has a baby.”

The source added, “Brendan makes Miranda feel grounded, centered and very safe. He’s a police officer and everyone has been loving that she fell for a man in uniform. Miranda is relieved to have found someone who isn’t in the music industry. Brendan is perfect for her.”

While some thought the “coming soon” post was a hint at a new addition to Lambert’s family, others suggested it could just be a tease for new music. She has not released a new solo album since 2016’s The Weight of These Wings, and was last featured on Pistol Annies’ Interstate Gospel, which was released in November. Her most recent solo tour was the Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which ended in June 2018.

However, Lambert has been busy. She performed during Loretta Lynn’s All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert on April 1 with Pistol Annies and made surprise appearances at Dierks Bentley and Maren Morris’ recent shows. Lambert also revealed in March she is working with the Love Junkies songwriters Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose.

Next, Lambert is scheduled to perform at the 2019 ACM Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. She was nominated for Music Event of the Year for “Drowns the Whiskey” with Jason Aldean and Female Vocalist of the Year, which Lambert has won every year since 2009.

Photo credit: Getty Images