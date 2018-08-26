Evan Felker’s Ex Defends Him Amid Miranda Lambert Breakup News

Miranda Lambert recently ended her relationship with Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker, and his ex-wife had a surprising reaction.

Staci Felker stirred up loads of tabloid headlines earlier this year as Felker and Lambert began their relationship. The pair has just recently started the divorce process and allegations of infidelity on the “7&7” vocalist’s part were thrown around.

Lambert and her new man were often painted as “the bad guys” in all of this, with many taking Staci’s side as the rumors and reports came out. However, Staci seems to be making peace with her ex-husband in the wake of his breakup from Lambert.

It all began on Instagram when a user commented on one of Staci’s photos saying Felker was a “creep” and she should delete all photos of him from her profile. Staci suprisingly defended him, saying that she does not wish ill of him or his band.

“Evan Felker will never be a nobody to me, his friends, family or fans,” Staci wrote. “I got hurt, and I appreciate the support, but I’ll never wish for bad things for that man or the Turnpike Troubadours. It doesn’t matter what went down – a wife’s love doesn’t just shut down in 6 months. I didn’t take the Felker name flippantly and any smearing of it isn’t welcome on my page anymore.”

Later in the section, Staci also confirmed that she was now “actually divorced” from Felker when asked by another curious commenter.

It is unclear exactly when Lambert and Felker parted ways. They were spotted together in late July, but the “Tin Man” singer broke the news that she was “happily single” in an interview with The Tennessean published on Friday.

“Since our last [Pistol Annies] record, we’ve had two divorces, a marriage, two babies and one on the way,” Lambert said. “Now we’ve got two husbands, one single and happy, and I just feel like we live such crazy lives. That’s a lot of life to be lived in just five years between three women, and I feel like we’re just telling the story of what all of that is and doing it very honestly.”

She added, “Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it. You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Felker has yet to comment on the split.

