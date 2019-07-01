Miranda Lambert Celebrates World Pride Day in New York City With Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert celebrated World Pride Day in her home away from home, New York City, on June 30. The singer shared a series of photos of her and her husband, New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin, showing off their celebration – and earning rave reviews from a few of her famous friends.

“Happy Pride Y’all!” Lambert wrote, using the rainbow emoji and hashtags [family] [ally] [worldpridenyc].

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That last pic is so good,” Maren Morris wrote, referring to a photo of Lambert with an unnamed gentleman wearing a shirt that said, “We should all be Mirandas.”

“Love this,” wrote Kelsea Ballerini, using the heart emoji.

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild just posted several rainbow emojis, while famed producer and songwriter Shane McAnally posted both a rainbow and a heart emoji.

“Ever since the beginning, to keep the world spinning it takes all kinds of kinds,” Cam wrote, using both the rainbow and heart emoji, referencing Lambert’s 2013 single, “All Kinds of Kinds.”

Lambert previously posted a photo of herself and McLoughlin enjoying a night out in NYC, captioning it “NYPDA” and later posting “Proud wife!!”

Lambert and McLoughlin wed in January, announcing their happy news in February, right after Valentine’s Day. Her relationship with McLoughlin can be found in her upcoming new album, which she promises shows a happy and secure side of who she is as a person and an artist.

“I think that everything in my life in the last year has weaved itself in,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “Taking a break from the road … I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert.”

The Texas native is also working on her MuttNation Foundation, which helps support animal rescue and adoption.

“We’ve done so much, but I also feel like we’re just getting started,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “I feel like there’s so much more ahead of us. We’ve been able to help with natural disasters, and help shelters renovate. We kind of have our hand in everything, and that’s why I wanted to start it, because we wanted to control where the money that we raised would go.”

Lambert is playing fairs and festivals this summer, before she launches her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour in September. Find dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo: Getty Images/John Shearer