Miranda Lambert Doesn’t Want Carrie Underwood to Win Entertainer of the Year Because of Her Gender

Only three times has Miranda Lambert been nominated for a CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year, with her last in 2015. But she isn’t advocating for another nomination for herself. Instead, Lambert has been very vocal about why Carrie Underwood deserves the trophy for the night’s highest honor, because of everything but Underwood’s gender.

“I was just sitting on my magic porch, I call it, and it’s where I do reflecting or writing, or drinking wine or having fun,” Lambert told Taste of Country. “It’s got good juju. It had been bothering me a little bit. I just felt … this emotion was welling up in me that was so supportive. Because we started at the same time. Both of our first records and songs came out in 2005. And so much has happened in that 15 years or whatever, and I just feel like with all that she does … When you think about Entertainer of the Year, I’ve never won that, and she hasn’t won it either. Only five women have ever won it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But it wasn’t about being a woman,” she continued. “I’m not waving that flag. It was about, if you think of what Entertainer of the Year encompasses for the year, and how you represented country music in the public eye. She’s got a brand. She’s a mom, and that’s her own brand. She’s a working mom. She does Monday Night Football, and she tours with all females. And she tours like rock and roll, like every other day. I’m weekend warrior over here. I’m like, ‘I’ll see you on Thursday and Saturday.’ This girl’s on the road with two babies, a husband. All of this going on.”

Underwood has also hosted the CMA Awards twice while pregnant, and will take the helm this year with help from Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

“Hosting pregnant. And went on tour post-partum,” Lambert boasted. “Hosting with two legends. That is drawing such positive vibes to country music. Plus she never misses a note, ever. She’s my Entertainer of the Year this year, and people need to pay attention to what the Entertainer of the Year means. It’s not just ticket sales or your stage show. It’s all of it.”

Lambert might be pushing for Underwood to take home the Entertainer of the Year trophy, but she’s also keeping a close eye on what the “Drinking Alone” singer might do next.

“She’s somebody that pushes me to do better,” Lambert said. “She’s competition. And that’s a good thing.”

Underwood shares the Entertainer of the Year category with Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Larry Busacca