Miranda Lambert Shares Candid Video of Shirtless Husband Brendan McLoughlin Cooking Dinner

It might be a while before Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, enjoy a Friday night at home together, so the couple made the most of it by enjoying a dinner in over the weekend, which McLoughlin appeared to cook sans shirt. Lambert shared a candid video of McLoughlin preparing their food, with the “Bluebird” singer praising her husband’s svelte physique, even after a bit of indulging over the holidays.

“Happy 2020 y’all! This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the [Wildcard Tour] with [Cody Johnson and LANCO]. “Kicking off on 1/16 in Tupelo MS! See y’all out there! House husband shirtless promo volume 4,” Lambert posted. (P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a $hit ton of Tex Mex. WTH? )”

Lambert and McLoughlin will celebrate their one-year anniversary later this month, on Jan. 26. Their relationship, which began while the Pistol Annies were performing on Good Morning America, has impacted every area of Lambert’s life, for the better.

“When you truly find someone that loves you for who you are, and that you genuinely are smiling, it’s like a smile from the inside,” Lambert said on Sunday Today. “It’s a lot that kind of clicks on, that you really didn’t know was off.”

McLoughlin was a New York City police officer when they met, although he seems to be taking some time off of his job to spend with Lambert.

“He’s pretty laid-back and friendly and sweet and just [a] very go-with-the-flow kind of guy, which is great for this life,” Lambert boasted. “And I’m glad to share it with him and that he’s open to it.”

Lambert’s Wildcard Tour comes only a couple of months after the end of her successful Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, switching a rotating female lineup for two male acts, with the Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum joining her on select dates.

“I guess I was feeling a little bit nostalgic and I might attribute that to one thing which is the song ‘Tequilas Does,’” she told CMT, speaking of one of the tracks from her recent Wildcard record. “Because it’s kind of got me reminiscing about where I started. When I sing it every night, it puts me right back on the stage at Gruene Hall. I love that emotion, so I think I got a little nostalgic, so I’ve got all these Texans on the road with me.”

Find tour dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: John Shearer/WireImage