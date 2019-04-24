Miranda Lambert to Bring Back MuttNation to CMA Fest 2019

Not only will Miranda Lambert perform at the upcoming CMA Fest in Nashville, both by herself and with her Pistol Annies trio — but she is also bringing her MuttNation Foundation to the four-day event as well!

“This year is @muttnation’s 10th Anniversary and we’re bringing back the #MuttNationMarch presented by @tractorsupply to kick-off #CMAfest and Celebrate,” Lambert captioned the video, which showed footage of last year’s event. “The more people that march, the more dogs we can help! Register at MuttNation.com.”

Lambert, who just celebrated the 12th birthday of Gypsy Vanner horse, Sophie, says her work with MuttNation, the non-profit she founded with her mother 10 years ago, is as important to her as her country music career.

“Singing about country music is definitely my passion, but I get to combine my passions this week,” Lambert said in the video she shared. “I just believe in it 100 percent, and I will put whatever I have behind it.”

Lambert is proud of how far MuttNation has come in the last decade, and vows to do even more in the future.

“Music and rescue animals are the two driving forces in my life and I’m so fortunate that the success I’ve had with my music allows me to help shelter animals more than I dreamed possible,” Lambert recently said of the MuttNation cause. “Just in this past year alone, we helped 1,776 shelter pets find their forever homes.”

Lambert credits her fans with helping support the MuttNation cause, both by bringing animal necessities to her concerts, and by supporting local shelters.

“My fans always amaze me with their compassion and generosity,” Lambert boasted about her fans. “Knowing so many of us share this love for shelter pets adds another special connection between us and when I get to hear some of the fans’ stories about their rescues, it always touches my heart.”

Lambert has eight rescue dogs and other animals on her 400-acre farm outside of Nashville. She will be joined at CMA Fest this year by dozens of big acts, including Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and more. Find more information on the event at CMAFest.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond