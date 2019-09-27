Miranda Lambert Announces She Will Perform in Australia Next Year

Miranda Lambert is heading Down Under! The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer announced on social media that she will perform in Australia next year, as part of their annual CMC Rocks festival. Lambert will be joined by native Aussie Morgan Evans, as well as Kip Moore in serving as the festival’s headliners.

“It’s happening y’all. I’m finally heading to the land down under,” Lambert posted on social media. “Looking forward to the koala bears and kangaroos. Tickets on sale October 1.”

This isn’t Lambert’s first time to perform in Australia. In 2011, Lambert opened for four shows for Alan Jackson all over Australia.

Lambert is spending much of the next several months on the road. The Texas native is currently on her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, and will then launch her Wildcard Tour on Jan. 16, with LANCO and Cody Johnson serving as her opening acts, with the Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum also joining Lambert on select dates.

“The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” Lambert said in a statement when announcing the tour. “Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast!”

Lambert’s Wildcard album will be released on Nov. 1. The autobiographical record covers a lot of Lambert’s life that she has lived out in public, but is now sharing on her terms.

“It’s my truth, I’m just saying it a different way,” Lambert told Entertainment Weekly. “Everything I’ve ever lived through is in my music. [34 years old] had some bumps. Every year has some bumps. The way that I say it is how I feel about it, and how I actually treat it. I don’t live in the moment that’s not good [for me]. Somehow, I just move forward.”

CMC Rocks is known for bringing artists of all genres, from all over the world, for the three-day event. Other country artists scheduled to appear include Brothers Osborne, Runaway June, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dustin Lynch, LANCO and Jimmie Allen, among others.

CMC Rocks will be held March 20 to March 22 in Queensland, Australia. Find more information at CMCRocks.com.

