Miranda Lambert Announces Partnership With Tractor Supply Company and Her MuttNation Foundation

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation is getting a big boost! The “It All Comes out in the Wash” singer just announced the non-profit, which she formed in 2009, is partnering with Tractor Supply Company to help pets and animal shelters all over the country, in an even bigger way, including in-store events in August. Also, Tractor Supply will launch an exclusive product line that Lambert created specifically for the nationwide store.

“Tractor Supply has always been my go-to place for all of my animal supplies, and it’s the perfect home for our new MuttNation line of dog beds, toys and supplies,” Lambert said in a statement. “It’s amazing to be able to kick off this new partnership with so many dog adoptions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The number of mutts that will find loving homes from events in nearly 1,800 Tractor Supply Stores, and the number of lives that will be better as a result – it’s just the best feeling in the world,” she added. “I’m so proud to know that MuttNation will be a part of that.”

Tractor Supply just launched the first exclusive MuttNation by Miranda Lambert products, stylish pet beds in a variety of patterns and sizes, which can be purchased at both Tractor Supply stores and online at TractorSupply.com. Proceeds from MuttNation by Miranda Lambert products will help MuttNation Foundation provide support to animal shelters across the country.

Tractor Supply is also launching their first nationwide pet adoption day on Saturday, Aug. 24, called the Out Here with Animals celebration, part of a month-long event that benefits pets and other animals. Through Aug. 25, Tractor Supply is also accepting donations of pet supplies of various kinds, including new and sealed food, toys, cleaning and grooming supplies and other pet accessories such as leashes, beds and bowls that will be donated to local animal shelters.

Lambert is one of the most successful music artists of all time, of any genre, but her proudest accomplishments include the work she has done over the last decade with MuttNation.

“When you finally get to a point in your career where people are paying attention you have to decide what you want to use your platform for,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “I just knew right away it was going to be dogs. I’ve grown up with dogs my whole life, strays and people just dumping them off. I grew up in the country. My mom and I started MuttNation, and it was just kind of a mom-and-pop operation, and now we’re ten years later, four million dollars later and thousands of dogs adopted.

“We’ve done so much, but I also feel like we’re just getting started,” she continued. “I feel like there’s so much more ahead of us. We’ve been able to help with natural disasters, and help shelters renovate. We kind of have our hand in everything, and that’s why I wanted to start it, because we wanted to control where the money that we raised would go.”

To find out more about MuttNation, or to make a donation, visit their website.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of TRUE PR/Jamie Wright