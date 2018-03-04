Miranda Lambert Opens up About ‘Heartbreak’ Amid Anderson East Breakup Rumors

Miranda Lambert’s relationship is surrounded by rumors at the moment, but she’s keeping fans up to date with how she’s feeling.

Amid unconfirmed rumors that Lambert and boyfriend, country star Anderson East, split up, the singer opened up about pouring her emotions into her music this week during her concert at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” Lambert said before performing an acoustic version of her hit “Tin Man” as reported by local news outlet Knox News.

“I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately,” she continued

“But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one,” Lambert said.

A rep for Lambert declined to comment to PEOPLE on reports of the split.

Back in January, East revealed to InStyle how the couple made it work after celebrating their two-year anniversary of being together.

“There’s a true admiration there and a large level of understanding on both sides, for sure,” East said. “It’s always difficult to be a traveling musician and still keep things together. Understanding is a huge factor.”

In September, Lambert and the indie singer-songwriter marked their second anniversary. The couple began seeing each other in September 2015, nearly three months after Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton announced their separation.

According to PEOPLE, Lambert previously revealed that “Tin Man” was inspired from a place of despair.

Though Lambert and East, 29 — who were last photographed together in public at the 2017 CMA Awards in November — have not been spotted together publicly in recent weeks, the duo have both been busy touring.

Lambert is on the road for the 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, with Jon Pardi serving as her opening act for all dates.

“When I lived in Oklahoma, they played him all the time on our Red Dirt stations,” Lambert told Rare Country, “so that’s sort of how I heard him. I had never met him, really. Now, we’ve met and talked. He’s such a sweet guy. He’s just doing his thing. He seems really fun. I think it’s going to be a great tour.”