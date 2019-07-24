Miranda Lambert Releases ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’ and Surprise Song, ‘Locomotive’

Miranda Lambert’s new single is here! The 35-year-old just released “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” the debut single from her upcoming, still-untitled new album. But that’s not the only song Lambert has out. After teasing she had “something else up her sleeve,” Lambert also surprisingly dropped a fiery tune, “Locomotive” as well.

Lambert hinted about the new song in her Instagram Story, making it a big surprise for her fans.

“…and I told y’all I had something else up my sleeve,” she wrote, along with the song title. “This one’s out now too.”

“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” which Lambert previously said she wrote with Lori McKenna, Lz Rose and Hillary Lindsey, also known as the Love Junkies, is a humorous take on life, especially when things seem to be going wrong.

The song, which says in part, “If you pour yourself a Merlot to go / You dip your fries in the ketchup on a bumpy road / You spill the beans to your mama / Sister got knocked up / In a truck at the 7 – Eleven / Don’t sweat it / It’ll all come out in the wash,” is reminiscent of some of Lambert’s early hits, like “Mama’s Broken Heart.”

But it’s “Locomotive” that is showing fans a welcome side we haven’t seen from Lambert in a while. The rocking uptempo song seems to reference her happy marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, and her life in both the Big Apple and Music City.

“I ain’t no Napa Valley,” the song says. “New York City seems okay / I’m a little bit more Tennessee / And there’s whiskey in my veins / I’m sweet tea sippin’ on a front porch while my hubby fries chicken / And I’m thinkin’ he’s strange.”

Lambert started teasing new music last week, with a message on social media.

Y’all! My new single “It All Comes Out In The Wash” comes out next THURSDAY JULY 18th! #putthatsuckeronspin (Also stay tuned for some awesome new things with the legendary @EllenVUnwerth 😜) Written by yours truly and the Love Junkies! @lorimckennama @lizrose06 #hillarylindsey pic.twitter.com/mK9E6Colbf — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) July 11, 2019

No word yet on when Lambert’s new album will be released. Her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour kicks off in September. Stream or download both “It All Comes Out in the Wash” and “Locomotive” on her website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Shearer