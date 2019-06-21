Miranda Lambert Adopts Two Rabbits From Local Nashville Animal Shelter

Miranda Lambert just adopted two more animals! The singer visited Nashville’s Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC), and walked away with two rabbits in need of a home.

Somebunny has two new best furever friends! Frida & Selena! 💗🐰🐰Thank you @nashanimalcare for rescuing all these bunnies. Glad I could take 2 off of your hands! There are so many more y’all. Go visit MACC! #furmom #21andcounting #oops #dontforgetloveashelterpet #muttsofallkinds pic.twitter.com/E5kyysMSJ0 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) June 20, 2019

“Somebunny has two new best furever friends! Frida & Selena!” Lambert wrote on social media, using a heart and two bunny emojis. “Thank you [Nashville Animal Care] for rescuing all these bunnies. Glad I could take 2 off of your hands! There are so many more y’all. Go visit MACC! [fur mom] [21 and counting] [oops] [don’t forget love a shelter pet] [mutts of all kinds]”

Lambert previously opened up to PopCulture.com about her MuttNation Foundation, and why she works so hard for animals that need a home.

“I’m as hands-on as I can possibly be,” she said. “I want to be more hands on. I help do the renovations. I kind of was in charge of a shelter for awhile in Oklahoma. It was really hard work, but worth it. And with [Hurricane] Harvey, that’s my home state, I was in Houston for a week, and it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but it was so rewarding.”

Lambert hints her MuttNation Foundation has plenty of things they plan on accomplishing in the future as well.

“We’ve done so much, but I also feel like we’re just getting started,” Lambert said. “I feel like there’s so much more ahead of us. We’ve been able to help with natural disasters, and help shelters renovate. We kind of have our hand in everything, and that’s why I wanted to start it, because we wanted to control where the money that we raised would go.”

The Texas native also encouraged fans in Nashville to visit MACC, but she does have a word of caution for those considering bringing a shelter dog into their home.

“I’m not asking everyone out there to pick up any stray that you find on the street,” Lambert conceded. “That is dangerous. I do it, but I wouldn’t recommend it. But I feel like you really should bring the dog home for a few days … Sometimes people get excited and they take a dog home and they realize it’s too much or it’s too big or they’re scaring their kids or whatever it is. So I think you have to spend time with it before you make that final commitment.”

For more on MuttNation, visit their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Ethan Miller