Miranda Lambert Announces 2020 ‘Wildcard’ Tour

Miranda Lambert is hitting the road again! On Friday, Sept. 20, the star announced her 2020 Wildcard Tour, which kicks of in January to support her upcoming album Wildcard, which will be released on Nov. 1. Lambert will be joined by openers Lanco and Cody Johnson. Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum will also act as support on select dates.
“The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” Lambert said in a press release. “Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast!”
The star is currently on her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, but there’s no harm in planning ahead. The Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour runs through Nov. 23 and features a rotating roster of special guests including Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Elle King, Caylee Hammack and Pistol Annies.
Ahead of Wildcard‘s release, Lambert has shared a handful of songs from the project including lead single “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” “Locomotive,” “Bluebird,” “Mess with My Head,” “Pretty Bitchin,’” “Way Too Pretty for Prison” with Morris and a cover of Elvin Bishop’s Seventies hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” which she recorded with her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tourmates.
See Lambert’s full list of Wildcard Tour dates below:
Jan. 16 — Tupelo, MS — BandcorpSouth Arena
Jan. 17 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Jan. 18 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Jan. 23 — Little Rock, AR — Verizon Arena
Jan. 24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 25 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center
Jan. 31 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena
Feb. 1 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center
Feb. 6 — Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center
Feb. 7 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
Feb. 8 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Feb. 20 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Feb. 21 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
Feb. 22 — Ontario, CA — Toyota Arena
Feb. 27 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
Feb. 28 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center Center
Feb. 29 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
April 23 — Boise, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
April 24 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
April 25 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
April 30 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
May 1 — Regina, SK — Brandt Centre
May 2 —Winnipeg, MB — Bell MTS Place
May 5 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens
May 7 — Oshawa, ON — Tribute Communities Centre
May 8 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
May 9 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur