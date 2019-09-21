Miranda Lambert Announces 2020 ‘Wildcard’ Tour

Miranda Lambert is hitting the road again! On Friday, Sept. 20, the star announced her 2020 Wildcard Tour, which kicks of in January to support her upcoming album Wildcard, which will be released on Nov. 1. Lambert will be joined by openers Lanco and Cody Johnson. Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum will also act as support on select dates.

“The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” Lambert said in a press release. “Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast!”

The star is currently on her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, but there’s no harm in planning ahead. The Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour runs through Nov. 23 and features a rotating roster of special guests including Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Elle King, Caylee Hammack and Pistol Annies.

Ahead of Wildcard‘s release, Lambert has shared a handful of songs from the project including lead single “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” “Locomotive,” “Bluebird,” “Mess with My Head,” “Pretty Bitchin,’” “Way Too Pretty for Prison” with Morris and a cover of Elvin Bishop’s Seventies hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” which she recorded with her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tourmates.

See Lambert’s full list of Wildcard Tour dates below:

Jan. 16 — Tupelo, MS — BandcorpSouth Arena

Jan. 17 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Jan. 18 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Jan. 23 — Little Rock, AR — Verizon Arena

Jan. 24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 25 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center

Jan. 31 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena

Feb. 1 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

Feb. 6 — Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center

Feb. 7 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Feb. 8 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Feb. 20 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Feb. 21 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Feb. 22 — Ontario, CA — Toyota Arena

Feb. 27 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

Feb. 28 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center Center

Feb. 29 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

April 23 — Boise, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

April 24 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

April 25 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

April 30 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

May 1 — Regina, SK — Brandt Centre

May 2 —Winnipeg, MB — Bell MTS Place

May 5 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens

May 7 — Oshawa, ON — Tribute Communities Centre

May 8 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

May 9 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur