ACM Awards: Miranda Lambert Reveals Performance Details

Miranda Lambert will take the stage during the live broadcast of the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday night, as the most-awarded artist in ACM history – an impressive feat for any artist.

Lambert, who could soon add two more trophies to her collection, hasn’t released a solo album since her 2016 The Weight of These Wings record, which is why her time on stage at the ACM Awards will be a tribute to the music that has already brought her so far.

“It’s five songs in four minutes,” Lambert told The Tennessean of her medley, which will include “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” “Mama’s Broken Heart, “White Liar” and “Little Red Wagon.” “I am a female artist in this genre that has fought my way, and this medley is a reminder of the last 14 years of music. It’s 14 years of milestones and songs that pushed me to a new level in business. People have to remember a hit isn’t a position on a chart, it’s what people sing along to.”

Lambert is also working on a new album, and if fans thought Lambert was fearless before, she is about to show them even more of her bravery and courage.

“I feel like I’m taking some risks and not being afraid,” Lambert said, adding that a single will be coming within the next couple months. “I’m going into fearless mode musically and heart wise. I feel like they go hand-in-hand. I’m jumping out there and taking risks, and I feel good about it. I’m going in and we’re making it, and we’re putting it out as fast as we can.”

The 35-year-old just announced a brand new tour as well, her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019, with an eclectic list of opening acts that includes Maren Morris, Elle King, Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack.

“I think it’s going to be one of the best tours we’ve ever done,” Lambert boasted. “We have three new women, and I feel like we can all learn from each other. The younger ones have such fire in their eyes, and they’re so hungry and that’s good for me to see every day. And hopefully, I can teach them something about being a vet out here.”

Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019 kicks off on Sept. 13. Find dates at her official website.

Lambert is nominated for Music Event of the Year, for “Drowns the Whiskey,” her collaboration with Jason Aldean, as well as Female Artist of the Year. The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM