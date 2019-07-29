Watch Miley Cyrus Perform ‘Old Town Road’ With Mason Ramsey Backstage at the Grand Ole Opry

Miley Cyrus was just backstage at the Grand Ole Opry to watch her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, perform, but she couldn’t resist the opportunity to sing with child star, Mason Ramsey. The two belted out a bit of “Old Town Road,” her dad’s mega-hit with Lil Nas X.

I’m gonna take @masonramsey to the old town road …. cause he can’t drive yet 🚗 🐎 pic.twitter.com/uyBztENboC — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 28, 2019

“I’m gonna take [Mason Ramsey] to the old town road …. cause he can’t drive yet,” Cyrus quipped, using the car and horse emojis.

Later, in one of the most memorable – and likely most unique – collaborations on the Grand Ole Opry stage, Billy Ray Cyrus performed “Old Town Road,” which he recorded with Lil Nas X, with Ramsey.

Cyrus previously hinted about the performance, sharing a video on social media of the two singers rehearsing backstage.

“Rehearsing for tonight at the [Opry] with [Mason Ramsey]!” Cyrus teased, using the hashtag [“OldTownRoad”].

Billy Ray previously opened up about his remix of the song with Lil Nas X, which has spent a record-breaking number of weeks at the top of numerous charts.

“This song has been a uniter not a divider,” he said of the song. “I’m giving God the glory now for allowing me the gift to be part of such a special song. It’s a unique moment in time where people from all over the world and all walks of life find they have more in common than they do different. It’s a moment we’ve all shared and I’m grateful for it.”

Billy Ray knew he wanted to be a part of “Old Town Road,” even after country radio dropped it from the charts.

“I just love making music,” Billy Ray shared with PopCulture.com and other media prior to his performance with Lil Nas X at CMA Fest. “I love all styles of music and always have. For me, a whole lot of what I’m going through right now, I attribute a lot of it to some of the guys that really became my true friends, like Waylon Jennings.

“The first time I tweeted Lil Nas back after I heard that he was looking for me, I told him that Waylon had told me that definition of an outlaw is one who had been outlawed,” he added. “And welcome to the club.”

