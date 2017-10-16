Carrie Underwood’s Husband Shares Hilarious ‘Flashback’ to Couple’s First Meeting

Mike Fisher is giving his fans a glimpse at when he first met his wife, country music superstar Carrie Underwood. The 37-year-old former NFL player took to Instagram earlier this month to share a video in which he displays his sense of humor.

Flashback to the first time I met my wife. Worked like a charm A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

“Flashback to the first time I met my wife,” he wrote in the caption. “Worked like a charm.”

The video shows Fisher speaking to the camera using a funny filter that distorts the image of his face and warps his speaking voice.

While Underwood isn’t seen in the clip, it was clear that whatever Fisher did on the rest of the evening they first met must have worked out quite well. The two are celebrating seven years of marriage this year.

Judging by the Instagram comments, Fisher and Underwood’s fans were happy to get a glimpse into their marriage.

“I hope you guys are happy together forever,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Love a man with a great sense of humor!” another person commented.

Underwood, 34, and her husband share one child together named Isaiah. Earlier this week, the “Something in the Water” hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal a photo of her son meeting a turtle.

“Fun fact: the only animal I do NOT like is a turtle,” Underwood captioned the snap. “I’m fine with [snakes] and [spiders] and anything else that most people find scary, but turtles are NOT OK. (That said I’ll still pull my car over to help one cross the road…even though I don’t like it). I’m glad my son doesn’t share my feelings… #turtlesareweird #walkfaster #pleasedontbiteme.”