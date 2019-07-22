Midland’s Mark Wystrach Expecting First Child With Fiancee Tyler Haney

Midland’s lead singer Mark Wystrach is going to be a dad! The singer just announced that he and his fiancée, Tyler Haney, will welcome a baby girl this fall.

“Knew I shoulda bought this!” Wystrach shared on social media, along with several photos, including one of a shirt that says “Best Dad on Earth.” “Soo excited to announce [Tyler Haney] and I are having a baby girl [baby emoji] in November!”

Wystrach and Haney announced their engagement in May, but have yet to announce a wedding date. For now, it seems Wystrach is focused on becoming a father.

“My beautiful fiancée and I are gonna have a beautiful baby girl in November,” he told his record label. “It’s all come aligned at the perfect time in both our lives, and we’re both just equally terrified and equally, absolutely thrilled to go through this together and to bring a child into this world and to start a little beautiful family.”

The couple will likely have two eager baby-sitters, with fellow band members Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson already praising the relationship between Wystrach and Haney.

“Mark and Ty are the perfect fit,” Duddy previously stated. “She’s athletic, Mark’s athletic. She’s hardworking, Mark’s hardworking. She has a youthful spirit, as does Mark. And she accepts the band as the extra baggage, as all of our wives have had to do in the last couple of years. And that can really scare a lot of people, I feel like. And this is Mark’s life and she has her own incredible entrepreneurship and company to deal with.”

Wystrach knew as soon as he laid eyes on Haney that she was the one he wanted to spend his life with.

“You know, you wait a whole life and maybe multiple lifetimes to meet the right one, it seems like,” Wystrach reflected. “And I went through some of the wrong ones, and you gotta do that to get to the right one.”

Midland will also release their sophomore Let It Roll album later this year, making 2019 perhaps the busiest year Wystrach has ever had, but he’s taking it all in stride.

“Someone once told me it’s like drinking life in through a fire hydrant, and that’s what it’s like,” Wystrach acknowledged. “But to be honest with you, Tyler and I are both hyperactive, we’re both incredibly high energy, and we’re both much better off when we’ve got a lot on our plates, and we both rise up to the challenge. And I think this is just gonna be the greatest challenge, but the most fulfilling and probably the most scary and the most fun challenge we’ve ever been through.”

