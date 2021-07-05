Mickey Guyton Reacts to Troll Who Called Her Baby the 'Ugliest Child'

✖

Mickey Guyton has endured an incredible amount of hatred on social media during her career and especially over the past year, and she's now being attacked on another level by people criticising her infant son, Grayson, who was born in February. On Thursday, Guyton used social media to call out an Instagram user who had sent her a racist message, which included a line calling Grayson "the ugliest child I've ever seen."

"This deserves front and center attention," Guyton captioned the hateful message. "crystal502021 came for my child. Shame on you." On Twitter, she posted the same message and added, "Don’t be like Crystal." The "Black Like Me" singer also shared a link to an article discussing the message and wrote, "Enough is enough. Say what you want about me but don't come for my 4 month old innocent child. I am beyond tired."

After sharing her original post, Guyton received an overwhelming amount of support from friends and fans including fellow Black country star Jimmie Allen, who commented, "The truth is these are the types of messages we see and get all the time. Good thing is you know who you are sis and your worth. These lost hearts can’t take your smile. Love you."

LeAnn Rimes wrote, "I mean, I can’t with this kind of bs… who has the time for this!? This is not a reflection of you. I know you know that, I’m just reiterating. I’m so sorry. Your little man is ADORABLE and you are welcome and wanted WHEREVER YOU DAMN WELL CHOOSE TO BE! I LovE you."

"Despicable," declared Cassadee Pope. "Having the caucasity to come after your child but being cowardly enough to have her page private. I would say she can dish it and can’t take it, but I know none of us would ever stoop as low as she did. We love you." Chris Stapleton's wife, Morgane, added, "So despicable. Keep that pretty head of yours held high. You and your precious family are loved by so many!"

Following the positive messages she received, Guyton used Twitter to share a photo of Grayson and a message of thanks to those who stood up for her. "The world is cruel but there is light at the end of the tunnel," she wrote. "God is my light. Gray is my life and I will always defend him at all cost. I love y’all. Thank you for your support. It is greatly appreciated."