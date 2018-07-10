Michael Ray Reveals Meaning Behind New Single, ‘The One That Got Away’

Michael Ray is ready to keep fans in the summertime spirit with his new single, “The One That Got Away,” a slick-sounding track that will have listeners recalling past loves.

The song was written by Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Jesse Frasure, and sees Ray gushing over a woman who he seems to know will end up slipping away from him.

“She’s gonna rip off any kinda label / She’s into leaving those strings untied / Keeping it tax-free under the table / She might only be mine tonight,” he sings.

Ray described the single in a press release, explaining that the song is about living in the moment.

“Sometimes you get in that moment and you’re like, ‘This person might be out of my league a little bit, but for whatever reason, they’re into me, so I’m just gonna roll with it. It might backfire and they might break my heart, but it’s gonna be one hell of a story in the end,’” he said

The 30-year-old added that the song’s upbeat and relaxed sound was part of its appeal for him.

“One of the things that I like to do when I listen to music in the summertime is to take the roof off my Jeep and just cruise somewhere,” he shared. “This song just gave me that feel of one of the songs you can crank up before you head to the show. It puts you in that mood to create the rest of the night.”

Fans are quickly taking to the track, with “The One That Got Away” becoming a staple in Ray’s concerts. The singer recently performed the song on Good Morning America and also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The song appears on Ray’s sophomore album, Amos, which was released in June and is named after his grandfather.

“To say I’m excited that Amos is officially out would be an understatement,” Ray said in a press release, via Taste of Country.

“This album means so much to me personally because of the namesake and to finally be able to share these songs with fans is such a great feeling. Before the album was even out our fans were singing the words to so many of the new songs. It’s incredible to see them share their personal stories of what each new song means after hearing it live. Watching our fans living and loving these songs is what it’s all about.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring