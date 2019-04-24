Michael Ray Celebrates Carly Pearce’s Birthday With Touching Instagram Post

Carly Pearce turned 29 on Wednesday, April 24, and her fiancé, Michael Ray, couldn’t let the day go by without honoring the “Closer to You” singer.

“Today we celebrate the day the world got a lot better because you were brought into it,” Ray began. “You are a light that brightens up every place and person you touch. You have brought life into my life and changed my world and I can’t believe I get to be by your side. Your heart, your kindness, your passion, your laugh, your eyes that see things the way I wish I did, your faith, your smile, and Good Lord Those Legs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“These are just a few of the million things I love and adore about you,” he continued. “Today is your day babe, and I can’t wait to celebrate you and spoil you not only today but everyday for the rest of our lives! Now let’s go eat some grilled chicken after we leave the gym, walk around town and drink wine, and play a sold out show tonight together and let me shower you with love. I hope today is everything you want it to be honey. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE! I LOVE YOU!”

Ray also added a message for Pearce’s parents, for creating their only child.

“P.S Shout out to Jackie and Todd for making the best… and hottest human on this planet,” Ray wrote.

It’s fitting that Ray shared his thoughts for Pearce on Instagram, since that is where Pearce made the move to let Ray know she was interested in him.

“I believe ladies, YOLO. You Only Live Once,” Pearce told CMT’s Cody Alan. “I had a crush on him for a really long time, when we would play shows together, and I didn’t know how to talk to him, because we’re both artists, and that’s weird. So I just started literally commenting on everything on his [Instagram] story – there was no reason why I was doing that. It took him a long time to get it. I had to spell it out.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz