Michael Ray and Carly Pearce Plan Double Date for a Worthy Cause

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce will soon have a double date with one lucky couple, and it’s for a good reason. The two singers are participating in the Bumble’s Country Couples for a Cause campaign, allowing one lucky couple to win a double date with Ray and Pearce.

“I think that in any relationship, it’s really important to prioritize dating, and date nights,” Pearce told PopCulture.com of the decision to participate in the contest. “I think it’s really awesome, what Bumble is doing just with different country couples and the fact that we get to be a part of it, is really awesome.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ray and Pearce, who are in the final stages of wedding planning, are already looking forward to showing off their favorite parts of Nashville, even if the date might be slightly atypical.

“I think it’s going to be fun, because I think we’re going to show them, what a good date night to us is,” Pearce noted.

“For sure we’re excited,” added Ray. “We try to prioritize date nights whenever we get them, whenever our schedules allow, so, it’s going to be fun … To show people, another couple, I guess what we do for fun.”

The two who join Ray and Pearce will likely visit the places the two actually go when they have a rare night off together.

“It definitely would probably include the Grand Ole Opry, or the Nashville Palace, because that’s kind of how we fell in love,” Pearce said. “We usually end up there every date night, at the Nashville Palace. Always the same seats, where we fell in love.

“I know that’s gross,” she continued, “but probably dinner and then end it at the Palace.”

Bumble is also donating $25,000 to each couple’s charity of choice for participating in the contest, which for Ray and Pearce is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

“Being able to help children is big to our hearts, and the fact that they are right here in Nashville, was really cool for us,” Ray explained. “I think that any time you can join what you love to do, and also raise money and help families … No family should have to hear the words, ‘Your child has cancer.’ No child should ever know what that’s like.

“So whenever we were asked to pick what charity we wanted, it was kind of a no-brainer for us,” he continued. “We wanted to make sure we could give what we can to help further the cure of cancer, and to hope that one day, no kid ever has to hear the words, ever again.”

Ray and Pearce are one of four couples lucky fans can get a chance to go on a double date with. Other couples include Scotty and Gabi McCreery, Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell, and Kane and Katelyn Brown. More information on the Country Couples for a Cause contest can be found via the Bumble app.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FlyteVu