Watch Michael Ray and Carly Pearce Perform Together on Stage

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce have taken their romance to a new level! The couple recently took the stage at a popular Nashville music venue, The Listening Room, where Pearce lent her background vocals to Ray’s “Think a Little Less.”

A #carchael appearance has been made at The Listening Room tonight in Nashville 😍 @carlypearce @Michaelraymusic pic.twitter.com/YBFfOIHwmD — Carly Pearce Updates (@CarlyPUpdates) August 29, 2018

The pair has been spending plenty of time together, documenting their romance on social media. The “Hide the Wine” singer joined her boyfriend at the Champlain Valley Fair in Vermont, prompting Ray to gush about Pearce.

“Thank you my love for making that flight on your one Friday off to spend it with me.

gushed Ray. “I know this morning came early ha. Love you babe.”

Pearce didn’t seem to mind the inconvenience, sharing a picture of the two of them, along with the caption, “‘Fair’ to say I’m gonna keep him.”

Ray and Pearce went public with their romance in July, with Pearce admitting she made the first move.

“I believe ladies, YOLO. You Only Live Once,” Pearce concedes to CMT’s Cody Alan. “I had a crush on him for a really long time, when we would play shows together, and I didn’t know how to talk to him, because we’re both artists, and that’s weird. So I just started literally commenting on everything on his [Instagram] story – there was no reason why I was doing that. It took him a long time to get it. I had to spell it out.”

Once Ray and Pearce realized the connection they had, it didn’t take long for sparks to fly – a fact that isn’t at all surprising to Pearce.

“I always thought he was cute,” Pearce admits to Milwaukee station WMIL. “I would say within six months, I started to really joke with some of my band, just be like, ‘Man, there’s just something about Michael Ray. I know that he’s cute, but I don’t know – there’s just this weird thing that I have about him.’”

Ray and Pearce won’t have much time to spend together over the next several months. Ray will be on the road with Old Dominion, serving as the opening act on their Happy Endings World Tour. Meanwhile, Pearce will join Luke Bryan on his What Makes You Country Tour, which includes several stadium shows.

Find Ray’s dates at MichaelRayMusic.com, and visit CarlyPearce.com for her upcoming shows.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond