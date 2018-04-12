Michael Ray Announces New ‘Amos’ Album

Michael Ray will kick off the summer with a brand new record! The singer reveals his sophomore album, Amos, will be out on June 1. The title of the project is in honor of Ray’s late grandfather, who passed away in 2015, just two months before Ray’s debut on the Opry stage.

“The day I made my debut on the Opry stage, all I could think about was how he would be so proud,” Ray shares. “Looking back, that moment was a pivotal one – our family lost its patriarch. So, when we started making this record, before I would record vocals on the song I would ask myself, ‘Is this a song I would have played proudly for him?’ It makes this album that much more special to think he would have said, ‘Ray, that’s a good one.’”

Ray had two No. 1 hits, “Kiss You in the Morning” and “Think a Little Less” from his self-titled freshman album. Ray released “Get to You,” his debut single from Amos, last summer. The song, which says “Girl there’s always gonna be some pain / A little sunshine, a little rain / It doesn’t mean it ain’t worth it babe / I’m trying, I’m trying to get to you / To you,” resonated instantly with Ray, even though he didn’t write the tune.

“We all in our lives have had something change us, and whether you know what it is or not, a lot of times that’s what stops you from giving your all to another person,” Ray says (quote via Taste of Country). “You’ve got a little bit of a wall built. You’ve got something that’s stopping you from loving wholeheartedly.”

“Hopefully you’ll get through it,” he continues, “and hopefully it’s with me but if it’s not with me then hopefully the person you fall in love with you fall (whole)hearted.”

The 29-year-old was in Las Vegas during the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival last year. With the 2018 ACM Awards in Sin City this year, marking the first major country music event sine the devastating event, Ray says it’s important that artists and fans band together while in Vegas.

“We’re not going to let this evil ruin what we love,” Ray notes. “It’s crucial that we go back.”

Amos will be released on June 1, and will be available for pre-order on April 20. Download “Get to You” on iTunes.

Ray will spend much of the next several months on the road. Dates can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: EB Media/Kirsten Balani