Met Gala: Gwen Stefani Doesn’t Think Blake Shelton Could Handle This Year’s Theme

There was little chance country music fans would see Blake Shelton at the 2019 Met Gala, but not just because of his commitment to NBC’s The Voice. His girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, told Entertainment Tonight she does not think he could handle the “camp” theme.

Gwen Stefani says there’s no chance of seeing Blake Shelton in camp at the #MetGala. 😭 pic.twitter.com/HKKmB7goiY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2019

Stefani, who went to the gala with designer Jeremy Scott, was asked what she thought Shelton would look like in a camp outfit.

“We’ve been talking about Blake being here all day and fantasizing about it and that would never happen,” Stefani said with a laugh.

While Stefani was in New York City for the Met Gala, Shelton was on the other side of the country, filming a live episode of The Voice for NBC in Los Angeles.

Stefani wore a white, leotard-style outfit covered in jewels, with fishnet stockings and paired with a white fur coat that fell to the floor. She wore her hair up in a pony tail.

Although Shelton was not with Stefani Monday, he joined the No Doubt singer for the UglyDolls premiere in Los Angeles on April 27. The couple was joined by Stefani’s three children, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5.

At the premiere, Shelton told Extra that it was a rare chance for the couple to go to an event with her children, since both have packed schedules.

“It’s a rare thing for Gwen and I to even get out at all,” Shelton said. “We don’t really get a chance to do anything. One of the two of us are working or the kids are in school — it just never works out for us to all go out.”

Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015 after appearing on The Voice together.

Last week, Shelton was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where DeGeneres said she thought Shelton needed some egging on to propose to Stefani. So, she gave him a giant clock with their faces on it, similar to one she gave Jennifer Lopez before Alex Rodriguez proposed to her.

“So Jennifer Lopez was here, and I wanted to help her out with A-Rod because she wanted to marry him — obviously like Gwen wants to marry you,” DeGeneres told Shelton. “And I gave her a clock that she could give to him. Like the clock is ticking, that time is passing. I gave her the clock, and literally a week later he proposed to her.”

“So you’re saying there’s a chance she’s going to ask me to marry her with this clock?” Shelton asked.

“Now that she knows that you’re waiting for her to ask, now that she sees this, she’ll ask you,” DeGeneres joked. “I’ll call her. I’ll call her tonight. I’ll tell her she’s waiting for you.”

Shelton was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and fellow country music star Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. Stefani shares her three children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, to whom she was married from 2002 to 2016.

UglyDolls is now in theaters.

