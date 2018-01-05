Mel Tillis Celebration of Life Service Details Announced

Details for a public celebration of life service have been announced for country music icon, Mel Tillis. The singer, who passed away on Nov. 19 in his hometown of Ocala, Fla., will be remembered in a tribute on Jan. 31 at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Ray Stevens, the Gatlins, Darryl Singletary, Jamey Johnson, Splinter Middleton, Brenda Lee, Jamey Johnson, Collin Raye, Darryle Singletary, Lorrie Morgan, Ira Dean and Tillis’ daughter, Pam Tillis, will perform, among others. Tillis’ band, the Statesiders, will accompany many of the performances.

“When Mel passed, we lost one of the last few remaining country music greats from an era that helped to define the genre,” Tillis’ longtime publicist, Don Murry Grubbs, tells PopCulture.com. “At the upcoming memorial service, some of Mel’s closest friends will tip their hats to a singer, songwriter, businessman, comedian, and human being who was loved by all who met him. If you ever met Mel, you were guaranteed to laugh. He just had that natural ability to make something not even remotely funny, hilarious. There’ll be a lot of laughter at the Ryman on January 31. Guaranteed.”

Tillis was 85 years old when he passed away, after battling health issues for two years. Inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry in 2007, Tillis released more than 45 albums, and had over 50 charting singles in his career that spanned more than 60 years, including No.1 hits like “Good Woman Blues” and “Coca Cola Cowboy.”

Tillis’ celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 AM. The event is free and open to the public.

Photo Credit: Absolute Publicity