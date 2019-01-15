Mark Wills Becomes Newest Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Mark Wills is the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry! The singer was inducted on Friday night, January 11, by fellow member, Craig Morgan.

“It’s a great honor to be a part of this family as the cornerstone of our format and I’m proud to be here to welcome you,” Morgan said from stage. “And I love knowing I will forever be embedded in your mind as part of your memory from tonight!”

An emotional Wills held onto his new trophy as he shared what the evening meant to him.

“I have thought many, many, many times what it would be like to have one of your friends come out and ask you to be a Grand Ole Opry member, and it happened on December 21, 2018, with Vince Gill,” Wills said from stage. “And then, on January 11, one of my other good friends comes out and hands me my trophy … This man is a hero of mine. This man served his country in the United States Army. He’s a warrior, and I will forever be indebted to you for welcoming me into the family.”

The singer also took time to thank his junior high chorus teacher, who was in the audience for his induction.

“I was a 13-year-old kid who loved to sing,” Wills recalled. “She cornered me one day and she goes, ‘You should be in chorus.’ And that began my dream.”

“I am honored to stand on this stage as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry,” Wills concluded, while wearing a coat owned by George Jones. “

Wills promised during his induction that he would sleep with his brand-new Opry trophy, which he later proved on social media.

“I wasn’t kidding!” Wills quipped. “I’m PROUD to be the newest Member of the Grand Ole @opry.”

Wills’ latest studio album, Looking for America, was released in 2011. He has charted more than a dozen hits, including “Jacob’s Ladder,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Don’t Laugh at Me” and “19 Somethin’,” among others.

Wills will spend the next few months on the road, including a show with Lorrie Morgan in Louisiana and a concert with Chuck Wicks in Florida, along with several solo dates, and undoubtedly more performances at the Grand Ole Opry. He is also working on new music. Find updates, including a list of all of his upcoming shows, by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Grand Ole Opry