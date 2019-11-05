Maren Morris Wishes Her Parents a Happy 30th Anniversary With Throwback Video of Her First CMA Awards Win

It was only four years ago that Maren Morris won her first – and so far only – CMA Award, for New Artist of the Year. In honor of her parents’ 30th anniversary, Morris shared a hysterical throwback video of them, excitedly celebrating their daughter’s big night.

“Happy 30th anniversary to my Mom & Dad!” Morris wrote alongside the video. “Their reaction when I won my first CMA in 2016 is so quintessentially them. Dad is swearing and hugging complete strangers. Mom is miraculously still filming the entirety.”

Morris will soon understand a bit of the exuberance her parents demonstrated, since she and her husband, Ryan Hurd, will welcome their first child, a boy, into the world next year.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris posted when announcing her pregnancy. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Morris is back at radio with “The Bones,” which was inspired by her relationship with Hurd.

“It was a day when I was writing in Nashville, and Laura brought the title, ‘The Bones,’” Morris said of the song, which she wrote with Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins. “She’s always so good at bringing stuff like that to the table, and it’s always like a weird title. That’s why she and I get along so well is, I’m willing to get weird. But she also knows how to make it so sentimental and real life. We just started talking about how gracious we were with our relationships at the time. I was really feeling so solidified in my relationship with my then-fiancé and now husband, she was so feeling so amazing with her marriage and her children. Jimmy just found out that his wife was pregnant.

“It was just like we all were super solid with our partners, and so writing this song about the bones of a house – even if a hurricane comes, a storm, the wolves come, the structure of the house is still standing,” she continued. “The foundation is still there, so you can rip it down to the studs and the foundation of this relationship isn’t going anywhere.”

Morris will likely also add a few more CMA Awards to her collection this year. Morris is heading into the 2019 CMA Awards with the six nominations, making her the most-nominated artist ahead of the ceremony. The Texas native is nominated for Album of the Year (artist and producer, for GIRL), Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year (for “GIRL”), and Musical Event of the Year (artist and producer), for “All My Favorite People,” with Brothers Osborne.

Morris is also scheduled to perform during the live broadcast, singing “GIRL.” The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

