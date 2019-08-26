Maren Morris Reveals When Miranda Lambert First Told Her About ‘Way Too Pretty for Prison’

Miranda Lambert just dropped “Way Too Pretty for Prison,” a duet with Maren Morris, from Lambert’s upcoming Wildcard album. Morris is now opening up about the duet on the feisty song, revealing it was only a few months ago when Lambert first broached the idea about the two of them singing together on the track.

“Lunch trays don’t come with Chardonnay, the bars there ain’t got boys to buy us drinks…” Morris began, citing a line from the song. “When [Miranda Lambert] told me about this song back at the ACMs, I knew it’d be full of wit and some Texan bite. Happy I could be a partner-in-avoiding crime on it with her. Way Too Pretty for Prison is out now!”

Lambert also praised Morris’ inclusion on the song, which was inspired by a conversation Lambert had with Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild.

“Karen Fairchild and I were having a wine night to talk about The Bandwagon Tour, and I always tell my friends, ‘Don’t leave if you’ve been drinking, because you’re way too pretty for prison,’” Lambert said in a statement about the song. “She got a ride home at the end of the night, and the next day I had a write with The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose).

“I was telling them about our night, and that conversation, and they said, ‘Well that’s what we’re writing today,’” she continued. “I’m so glad Maren joined me on singing this song. She sang her a–– off and it was so fun to have her in the studio.”

Morris will soon join Lambert for a leg of Lambert’s upcoming all-female Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. Lambert had the idea for the tour, which also includes Pistol Annies, Ashley McBryde and more, partly by watching Morris’ career suddenly take off.

“There are all these factors when you put a tour together,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “I started naming artists and I thought, maybe it would be cool to do all girls because [Maren Morris] is inspiring me, she’s kicking a––. And I love Elle King.”

“Then thinking about new artists, I always try and bring a young female singer-songwriter, so then having Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes, who are all beasts in their own way,” she added. “It came together organically.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz