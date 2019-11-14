Maren Morris Calls Unborn Son Her ‘Good Luck Charm’ at 2019 CMA Awards

Maren Morris took home the CMA Awards trophy for Album of the Year for GIRL, which she says she might have won because of a boy, specifically her unborn son. The singer, who shared a video of him waving during a recent sonogram on social media, believes his presence might have helped her take home the one trophy she really, really wanted.

“Seconds before the curtain lifted and I was going to do my performance tonight, he started kicking,” Morris shared with PopCulture.com and other media backstage at the CMA Awards. “I’ve just started feeling him kicking this week. I got my ultrasound this week and he waved at me, and I felt like he was sort of telling me good luck. And so it worked out. He’s my good luck charm.”

Morris isn’t worried about balancing being a mother with her soaring career, thanks to her supportive husband, Ryan Hurd, as well as other women in country music who have paved the way for her.

“I look up to so many people in this genre that haven’t had to choose between starting a family, and also kicking a–– at their career,” Morris said. “Carrie [Underwood] is one of them. I’ve talked to Hillary Scott and Lady A, Karen Fairchild, Little Big Town, they all make it work, and they make it look easy and normal, which I think is the most beautiful thing you can give to a kid on the road.

“I’ve seen their kids backstage riding tricycles, and they have their own catering table with kids’ food. It becomes your normal, however you make it,” she added. “Ryan and I are scared sh––less, but we’re excited.”

Morris will likely soon start writing for her third studio album, which she knows might show a different side of her, thanks to impending motherhood.

“I would assume that when I go into the writing room the next time, I’ll be writing what’s on my heart,” said Morris. “This little guy might be a big source of inspiration … I had to write the day that I found out I was pregnant, and I will say, I was writing with the Love Junkies. They were the first people I told after I told Ryan, and they were just so excited. They’re all mothers. And so we wrote a little song like to kind of commemorate the news. It might end up on the new record. Who knows?”

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Jennings