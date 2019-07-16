Maren Morris Says ‘Tequila Was Served’ After Latest Career Accolades

Maren Morris has a lot of reasons to toast her success – a million reasons, in fact. The Texas native is celebrating the both platinum and gold-selling records, which she shared on Twitter, along with a photo of her atop her new plaques.

tequila was served tonight. GIRL, The Bones, and Rich are gold and HERO IS AN EFFING PLATINUM ALBUM! Thank you Sony, my Columbia team and thank you to every writer, player, and fan who made this possible. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qBFRlLn8zq — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 16, 2019

“Tequila was served tonight,” Morris posted. “GIRL, The Bones, and Rich are gold and HERO IS AN EFFING PLATINUM ALBUM! Thank you Sony, my Columbia team and thank you to every writer, player, and fan who made this possible [joy emojis].”

The news comes as Morris is getting ready to embark on a new direction in her career. Morris is part of The Highwomen, a quartet that also includes Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. The group’s debut single, “Redesigning Women,” will be released this Friday, July 19.

“One week,” Morris teased.

Morris is honored to be part of the all-female group, even though it comes during a particularly busy season for the star.

“I’m just really proud to be part of a collective,” Morris told Music Row. “We have the utmost respect for one another. When we win, we all win. None of us need this – we all have our own things going on.”

Hero is Morris’ freshman album, and includes her first No. 1 single, “I Could Use a Love Song.” It’s likely that GIRL, the sophomore record Morris released earlier this year, will also achieve platinum status, since the title track and debut single is already in the Top 10.

“There’s a line in the verse where it says, ‘I don’t like myself right now,’” Morris told SiriusXM’s The Highway. “That’s a really tough message to admit, that I’m not killing it right now. I’m really not on my game. And I just need to accept that for today, and tomorrow is a new day. I think that allows people to realize, just because you’re an artist, doesn’t mean that you’re successful every single day, and you’re celebrating that success every day.

“There’s dark sides to everything,” she continued. “I’ve had to do a lot of soul-diving this past year, personally and professionally. Getting married, and going into this new phase artistic-ness with this song, and this album.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur