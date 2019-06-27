Watch Maren Morris’ Sultry Cover of Keith Urban’s ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color’

Maren Morris served as the opening act on Keith Urban‘s Ripcord World Tour in 2016, right as her debut single, “My Church,” was released. The tour invitation undoubtedly helped launch Morris’ career, which she has never forgotten. The 29-year-old recently acknowledged Urban’s altruistic gesture, by performing a cover of his own hit, “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jun 26, 2019 at 4:55pm PDT

“Throwback to one of my favorite [Keith Urban] songs,” Morris wrote on Instagram. “That guy brought me out on tour in 2016 when I literally had nothing going on yet.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morris posted the cover while enjoying an Hawaiian vacation with her husband, Ryan Hurd.

“Basic beach,” Morris captioned two photos, showing off her toned physique.

Morris earned high praise for the photos from her trainer, Erin Oprea, who wrote, “FRICKEN STUNNING!!!!! You’re Hard work show Maren!! [bicep emoji] Enjoy your Wonderful vacation!”

Morris credits Oprea with helping her stay in shape, even while on the road.

“My trainer, Erin, and I love doing a lot of resistance training,” Morris told Women’s Health. “When I’m on tour, she can’t always come with me, so I just use a yoga mat and free weights on my bus, and I’ll FaceTime session with her, so it’s kind of like a mobile trainer. We just do a ton of lunges, squats, a lot of upper body – we do a cardio mix throughout, and then stretch afterwards really well.”

The singer is enjoying a few days of rest and relaxation, in the midst of playing fairs and festivals this summer, and also performing on her largely sold-out Girl: The World Tour. She will wrap up that tour, and then join Miranda Lambert for several shows on Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. It was Morris who, at least in part, helped Lambert decide to make her upcoming tour all females.

“There are all these factors when you put a tour together,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “I started naming artists and I thought, maybe it would be cool to do all girls because [Maren Morris] is inspiring me, she’s kicking a—.”

Morris’ next scheduled show is on July 19, as part of the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan. A list of all of Morris’ upcoming shows can be found at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Steven Ferdman