Maren Morris Shows off New Baby Bump Photo, Hints at Due Date

Fresh off the news of her pregnancy, Maren Morris is sharing a new photo of her growing baby bump, while dropping a subtle hint at the due date. While neither Morris, nor her husband, Ryan Hurd, have given the actual expected date of arrival, Morris hints that her son is an Aries, which means she is due somewhere between March 21 and April 20.

“Got another Aries in the mix. uh oh,” Morris wrote alongside the beautiful black and white photo.

Morris shared the good news only a few days after the end of her Girl: The World Tour, posting a pregnancy photo of her, along with Hurd.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris posted. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Hurd also shared the pregnancy news, saying, “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life…”

The 29-year-old just released “Bones” from her latest record. In addition to her solo career, and now impending motherhood, Morris is also part of the rising group, The Highwomen, along with Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile.

“We knew from the get-go with this band that we all have our own solo endeavors,” Morris acknowledged to Billboard. “They have families. We’ve said [that] none of us really needed this group, which is, I think, why it’s so special: none of us need the money or the fame. We all have our own things going on, so this was really four people that really believed in the songs that we were turning in for it, and the message behind it.”

Morris was just announced as a performer at the 2019 CMA Awards, performing her No. 1 hit, “GIRL.” Morris, who is nominated for six CMA Awards, including for Female Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year, for GIRL. Other artists taking the stage during the live broadcast include Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Eric Church, and hosts Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

