Maren Morris Shares an Update on Son Hayes' 1st Birthday Party

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's son Hayes will turn 1 year old in March, and his parents can't wait to celebrate. Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Morris opened up about her son's upcoming birthday, sharing that she and Hurd are planning a small party due to the pandemic.

"Obviously, we're going to have a very just a family-oriented party — we can't do the full invitation thing," she said. "But we're gonna have a theme." The 30-year-old added of a potential party theme, "I think we all want to do Peter Rabbit, 'cause that's the book I read to him since he was a newborn." There will also likely be cake involved, and Hurd told RADIO.COM's Coop’s Rockin’ Country Saturday Night that he isn't opposed to introducing his son to the cake smashing craze.

"I don't care what it is, but we're doing it because that sounds fun!" he said. After receiving an explainer from Coop, Hurd posited a new take on the trend. "What if we got a cake tub and just put his whole body in the cake and he just got to swim around in it?" he said. "That seems like taking the smash cake to the next level. I'm hopeful that maybe he does the smash cake so well that his face is kind of covered, because we don't really show much of it, so we can put that picture on the Internet."

In July, Morris told fans on Twitter that she had decided to stop sharing photos of her son's face online. "We talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand," she wrote to fellow country singer Mickey Guyton. She later explained her decision during an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

"I don't think I'm gonna show his face in photos on social media anymore," she told told host Andy Cohen. "I'm gonna be a little more private about him. It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like... you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna protect myself and him from it.'"