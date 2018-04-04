Maren Morris Reflects on Meeting Ryan Hurd in Sweet Love Letter

Maren Morris is sharing her feelings for her husband, Ryan Hurd, with the world. The “Rich” singer posted a letter to her husband on social media, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of their wedding.

“It is a miracle that I am awake right now before you, so I’ll write this quick,” Morris wrote. “I remember the day I first saw you and how painfully attractive you were. Yes, I’m shallow, but it’s true. We wrote a song Tim McGraw later recorded, had lunch at Mojo, and that’s when I got to know you. You were kind and told the first of many Dad jokes I’d come to hear over the years. Then a bee flew up your shirt and your reflexes were so quick and hilarious, I tried to stifle a laugh.

“That was 5 years ago and the universe had its plan to make us wait, but wait we did, and now I feel like I’m the luckiest human to be yours,” she continued. “I don’t think we really abide by the whole ‘soulmate’ concept, because you don’t complete me and I don’t complete you. We are whole. But know this… you amplify me. You never try to water me down or extinguish my fire to be myself. You just love me. I promise to love you. We made it one whole week of marriage, and we haven’t called it quits, so that’s something to celebrate. Now wake up, and let’s go have a drink before noon in this beautiful place to celebrate your music video being out. I love you, Ryan Hurd.”

The video Morris referenced is Hurd’s for Hurd’s “Diamonds or Twine” song, which he wrote for Morris and played for her the day he proposed.

“I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged,” Hurd said. “We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment. ‘Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I’ll be yours and you’ll be mine.’”

Morris and Hurd wed on Saturday, March 24, in an intimate ceremony in Nashville, Tenn.

“The wedding … I just want it to feel like us the people and not us the artists. We’re gonna have some tequila, my dog’s gonna be there,” Morris said of their nuptials. “I want it to feel like a party. I don’t want it to be a stuffy, sit-down, plated dinner. No disrespect to people who like that.”

The newlyweds are currently vacationing in Bora Bora.

