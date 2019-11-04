Maren Morris Wishes Ryan Hurd a Happy Birthday With New Baby Bump Photo

Ryan Hurd turned 33 on Saturday, Nov. 2, and his wife, Maren Morris, took the time to celebrate his big day on social media. The 29-year-old joked about their upcoming baby boy, sharing a new photo of her growing baby bump, while remarking how much his birthday celebrations were about to change.

“Happy birthday, babe. The last quiet one you’ll have,” Morris wrote alongside the black and white picture.

Morris and Hurd announced, also via social media, that they were expecting their first child, a boy, next year.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris posted when announcing the news, alongside a photo of herself with Hurd. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Morris had a No. 1 hit with “GIRL,” and is back on the charts with “The Bones,” which was inspired, at least in part, by Hurd.

“It was a day when I was writing in Nashville, and Laura brought the title, ‘The Bones,’” Morris previously recalled. “She’s always so good at bringing stuff like that to the table, and it’s always like a weird title. That’s why she and I get along so well is, I’m willing to get weird. But she also knows how to make it so sentimental and real life. We just started talking about how gracious we were with our relationships at the time. I was really feeling so solidified in my relationship with my then-fiancé and now husband, she was so feeling so amazing with her marriage and her children. Jimmy just found out that his wife was pregnant.

“It was just like we all were super solid with our partners, and so writing this song about the bones of a house – even if a hurricane comes, a storm, the wolves come, the structure of the house is still standing,” she continued. “The foundation is still there, so you can rip it down to the studs and the foundation of this relationship isn’t going anywhere.”

Morris is the most-nominated artist at the upcoming CMA Awards, with six nods. The Texas native is nominated for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year (all for “GIRL“), as well Album of the Year for the GIRL record, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for “All My Favorite People,” with Brothers Osborne.

Morris will also perform during the live broadcast, along with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Eric Church, Dolly Parton and more. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

